Don't regret firing man who wrote anti-diversity memo: Google CEO Pichai

Indian-born CEO has said he does not regret firing James Damore, a former employee who was ousted from the company last year for criticising the tech giant for its diversity policy.

When asked about Google's decision to fire Damore during an interview with MSNBC, said. "I don't regret it.

It was the right decision".

"The last thing we do when we make decisions like this is look at it with a political lens," told the TV show hosts late on Friday.

Damore, who was ousted for writing a 10-page anti-diversity memo last year, filed a class-action lawsuit against this month, claiming that it discriminates against white men.

Damore, in his lawsuit filed in a California court, said that "ostracised, belittled and punished" him and a fellow plaintiff.

He added that he and others who share his views at long have been "singled out, mistreated, and systematically punished and terminated from Google, in violation of their legal rights".

The former employee also wrote an op-ed titled "Why I Was Fired by Google" in the Wall Street Journal in August last year.

had earlier described Damore's memo as "offensive".