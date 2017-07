has apparently removed the 'Instant' feature from its desktop-based search engine. The instant feature has been part of search engine since 2010, and now, with the search facility becoming predominantly popular on a wide range of devices with different screen sizes and input methods, the feature has been removed to bring uniform search experience across devices.

For those who do not know what 'Instant' feature was, it was a service that allowed Search to show instant results as soon as you started typing in the search box. For example, with instant feature enabled, if you search "What is the capital of India", the search results started showing up as soon as you entered "What" in the search box.

Now, with the Instant feature removed, the search results appear only after you enter the complete query in the search box and press search button or click enter.

The suggestion feature, on the other hand, is still active but does not yield any result until it is selected. The suggestion is another key feature of Search that appears automatically as soon as you start typing the query in the search box. The suggestions continue to appear but does not show any result until you click.