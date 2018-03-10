Google is trying too hard for a diverse culture

In 2014, became one of the first technology to release a race and gender breakdown of its work force. It revealed — to no one’s surprise — that its staff was largely white or Asian and decidedly male. The company explained that it disclosed the figures, in part, because it wanted to be held accountable publicly for not looking “the way we wanted to.”



Since then, has made modest progress in its plan to create a more diverse work force, with the percentage of women at the company ticking up a bit. But a spate of recent incidents and lawsuits highlight the challenges the company has faced as it has been dragged into a national discussion regarding politics, race and gender in the workplace.

is being sued by former employees for going too far with its diversity effort. It is also being sued for not going far enough.

“My impression is that is not sure what to do,” said Michelle Miller, a co-executive director at Coworker.org, a workers’ rights organization that has been working with some employees. “It prevents the ability of a company to function when one group of workers is obstinately focused on defeating their co-workers with whatever it takes.”



The division within spilled into the open last year when James Damore, a software engineer, wrote a memo critical of its diversity programs. He argued that biological differences and not a lack of opportunity explained the shortage of women in leadership and technical positions.fired Damore. He filed a lawsuit in January with another former employee, claiming that the company discriminates against white men with conservative views. In a separate lawsuit, a former recruiter for sued because, he said, he was fired for resisting a mandate to hire only diverse — female or black and Latino — candidates.Google's handling of the issue was also upsetting to Damore's critics. In another lawsuit filed last month, a former employee said he was fired because he was too outspoken in advocating diversity and for spending too much time on "social activism."