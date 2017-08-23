Google launches Android 'Oreo'

An upcoming update to Google’s Android software will be known as Oreo, extending Google’s tradition of naming each version after a sweet treat.



anointed the software Monday after spending the past few months referring to it as “Android O”. boasts several new features over current version Nougat, including the ability to respond to notifications directly on a phone’s home screen and the ability to access apps without installing them on a device. The free software is scheduled to be released this fall, most likely after making its debut on a new Pixel phone that is expected to begin selling in October.



and Oreo’s maker, Mondelez, referred to their deal as a partnership, rather than a sponsorship, as no money was exchanged.Here is a look at how Android evolved to its current version, :Donut brought the world’s information on user’s fingertips with the Quick Search Box. It also planted seeds for Android to come in all shapes and sizesA high-resolution display showed off stunning live wallpapers that responded to user’s touch. It also offered turn-by-turn navigation and real-time traffic information on the user’s phoneUnveiled lightning fast phones that could be controlled by voice and hotspot capabilities ensured that users were always connected on the goMade the experience simpler and faster for both users and developers. Gaming reached new heights, battery life lasted longer and NFC support spawned a whole new category of appsUshered in an era of tablets with a flexible interface design that showcased large imagery and seamless on-screen navigationUpped the ante with customisation and user control. The home screen could be customised; one could also define how much data an user could use and instantly share contentThis version ushered in the era of personalised mobile assistance. It also made notification more actionable and allowed one device to work for multiple accountsHelped people in doing things by just saying “OK Google” to launch voice search, send text. A new, immersive design brought content to the centre stageArrived on screens big and small, from phones and tablets to watches, TVs and cars. It has bod visuals and style and fluid tactile response of Material DesignThis had easy shortcuts , smart answers with Now on Tap and battery life which could last longer and new app permissions that give users more control.