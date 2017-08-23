Google launches Android 'Oreo'

-
-
An upcoming update to Google’s Android software will be known as Oreo, extending Google’s tradition of naming each version after a sweet treat.
Google anointed the software Monday after spending the past few months referring to it as “Android O”. Oreo boasts several new features over current version Nougat, including the ability to respond to notifications directly on a phone’s home screen and the ability to access apps without installing them on a device. The free software is scheduled to be released this fall, most likely after making its debut on a new Pixel phone that Google is expected to begin selling in October.
Google and Oreo’s maker, Mondelez, referred to their deal as a partnership, rather than a sponsorship, as no money was exchanged.
Here is a look at how Android evolved to its current version, Nougat :
Donut 1.6
Donut brought the world’s information on user’s fingertips with the Quick Search Box. It also planted seeds for Android to come in all shapes and sizes
Eclair 2.1
A high-resolution display showed off stunning live wallpapers that responded to user’s touch. It also offered turn-by-turn navigation and real-time traffic information on the user’s phone
Froyo 2.2
Unveiled lightning fast phones that could be controlled by voice and hotspot capabilities ensured that users were always connected on the go
Gingerbread 2.3
Made the experience simpler and faster for both users and developers. Gaming reached new heights, battery life lasted longer and NFC support spawned a whole new category of apps
Honeycomb 3.0
Ushered in an era of tablets with a flexible interface design that showcased large imagery and seamless on-screen navigation
Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0
Upped the ante with customisation and user control. The home screen could be customised; one could also define how much data an user could use and instantly share content
Jelly Bean 4.1
This version ushered in the era of personalised mobile assistance. It also made notification more actionable and allowed one device to work for multiple accounts
Kit Kat 4.4
Helped people in doing things by just saying “OK Google” to launch voice search, send text. A new, immersive design brought content to the centre stage
Lollipop 5.0
Arrived on screens big and small, from phones and tablets to watches, TVs and cars. It has bod visuals and style and fluid tactile response of Material Design
Marshmallow 6.0
This had easy shortcuts , smart answers with Now on Tap and battery life which could last longer and new app permissions that give users more control.
