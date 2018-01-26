JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Alphabet pushes for corporate computing, unveils unit to stop cyber attacks
Business Standard

Google rolls out new addition to 'Mute This Ad' feature in ads settings

Reminder advertisements are reminders of a website that users have browsed in the past for a product

Reuters 

google, google logo
Google

Alphabet Inc's Google rolled out a new addition to its ads settings that will enable users to mute reminder ads in apps and on websites that partner with the company to show the advertisements. Reminder advertisements are reminders of a website that users have browsed in the past for a product.

With the new feature, Google users will be able to mute the reminder ads. Google plans to expand the new tool to control ads on YouTube, Search, and Gmail in the coming months, Jon Krafcik,group product manager for data privacy and transparency wrote in a blog post on Thursday. The new feature is an addition to Google's ad-muting tools that have been around since 2012 that allow users to hide specific unwanted advertisements or advertisers.

First Published: Fri, January 26 2018. 00:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements