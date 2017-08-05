Google testing publishing platform similar to Snapchat

-
ALSO READUnilever grills tech giants on ads, says dollars up for grabs Alphabet beats Wall Street estimates; revenue up 21% Google: Alphabet's revenue jumps 21% despite high costs, $2.7 bn EU fine One reason staffers quit Google's car project? They were paid too much Alphabet shares touch $1,000, reflects bullishness in tech giants
-
Alphabet Inc's
Google's project, dubbed "Stamp," is in the early stages of testing with publishers, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Tech firms including Google, Snapchat's owner Snap Inc and
The challenge for such tools is making them faster and easier to use than a web browser while creating an interesting experience for users.
Snapchat's "Discover" tab is distinct in the way it integrates video clips with text and photos, allowing users to skip to a new story or advertisement with the touch of a finger.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the development of Google Stamp earlier on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Google has been in discussions with several publishers, including Vox Media, Time Warner Inc's
Google said in a statement, "We don't have anything to announce at the moment but look forward to sharing more soon."
The name Stamp echoes an existing Google product, Accelerated Mobile Pages, or AMP, that allows for faster loading of online news stories. Facebook has a competing product, Instant Articles.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU