Google to appeal against EU's biggest-ever antitrust fine of $2.7 bn

Alphabet's Google said on Tuesday it disagreed with the findings of EU antitrust regulators that it had abused its dominant position and was considering an appeal.
The Commission fined Google 2.42 billion euros ($2.72 billion) after finding that Google had systematically given prominent placement to its own comparison shopping service and demoted those of rivals in search results.
"We respectfully disagree with the conclusions announced today. We will review the Commission's decision in detail as we consider an appeal, and we look forward to continuing to make our case," Google's general counsel, Kent Walker, said in a statement.
