IMF cuts US growth forecast, sees Trump's financial year plan as uncertain
Google to appeal against EU's biggest-ever antitrust fine of $2.7 bn

We respectfully disagree with the conclusions announced today, says Google

Reuters  |  Brussels 

Euro coins are seen in front of a Google logo in this picture illustration

Alphabet's Google said on Tuesday it disagreed with the findings of EU antitrust regulators that it had abused its dominant position and was considering an appeal.

The Commission fined Google 2.42 billion euros ($2.72 billion) after finding that Google had systematically given prominent placement to its own comparison shopping service and demoted those of rivals in search results.

"We respectfully disagree with the conclusions announced today. We will review the Commission's decision in detail as we consider an appeal, and we look forward to continuing to make our case," Google's general counsel, Kent Walker, said in a statement.

