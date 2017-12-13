Google to open Beijing AI centre in latest expansion in China

on Wednesday announced launch of a research lab focused on (AI) in China, its first such centre in Asia, after months of speculation fuelled by a major push to hire AI talent in the country.

"I am excited to launch the AI Centre, our first such in Asia, at our ' Developer Days' event in Shanghai. This Centre joins other AI research groups we have all over the world," Fei-Fei Li, Chief Scientist, Cloud AI and Machine Learning, wrote in a blog post.

The tech giant has many employees in who work on its services. However, its search engine is blocked in the country.

"I believe AI and its benefits have no borders. Whether a breakthrough occurs in Silicon Valley, Beijing or anywhere else, it has the potential to make everyone's life better. And we want to work with the best AI talent, wherever that talent is, to achieve it," Li added.

Focused on basic AI research, the lab will consist of a team of AI researchers in Beijing, supported by the company's engineering teams.

AI Centre will publish its own work, support the by funding and sponsoring AI conferences and workshops and work closely with the

The search engine giant's other machine learning (ML) research groups, besides the Googleplex, are located in New York, London, Zürich and Toronto.