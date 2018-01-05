GoT last season to have six episodes only, to air in 2019

-
It's official, the final and eighth season of epic fantasy show "Game of Thrones" will arrive in 2019.
HBO has confirmed that the show will return in 2019 for a six-episode final season, but the cable broadcaster has not specified the exact date or month.
Send a raven.#GameofThrones returns to @HBO for its eighth and final season in 2019: https://t.co/FpWV0O0L9i— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) January 4, 2018
"'Game of Thrones' will return for its six-episode, eighth and final season in 2019. David Benioff and D B Weiss, David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik will be the directors for the new season," HBO said in a statement.
"Writers for the new season are David Benioff and D B Weiss, Bryan Cogman and Dave Hill," it added.
Filming for the final season started in October last year, and is expected to continue until mid-2018.
