Business Standard

Filming for the final season started in October last year, and is expected to continue until mid-2018

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

GoT last season to have six episodes only, to air in 2019

It's official, the final and eighth season of epic fantasy show "Game of Thrones" will arrive in 2019.

HBO has confirmed that the show will return in 2019 for a six-episode final season, but the cable broadcaster has not specified the exact date or month. 


"'Game of Thrones' will return for its six-episode, eighth and final season in 2019. David Benioff and D B Weiss, David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik will be the directors for the new season," HBO said in a statement.

"Writers for the new season are David Benioff and D B Weiss, Bryan Cogman and Dave Hill," it added.

Filming for the final season started in October last year, and is expected to continue until mid-2018.

First Published: Fri, January 05 2018. 13:50 IST

