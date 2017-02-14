Grammy Awards: Artists bring politics to event

For most of the 59th annual Awards on Sunday night, political statements were merely implied or hinted at. Just when it seemed like the Grammys would end with only subtle nods to politics, Busta Rhymes and A Tribe Called Quest took the stage for a performance. During the performance, Busta Rhymes called out the US president explicitly: “I just want to thank President Agent Orange for perpetuating all of the evil that you’ve been perpetuating throughout the United States,” he said. Katy Perry, in performance, and Beyoncé, in an acceptance speech, nudged the night toward more political themes. Beyoncé, was the first person to touch on politics after winning a trophy. Though she did not refer to President Trump directly.

Aarushi Koundal