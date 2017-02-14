For most of the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, political statements were merely implied or hinted at. Just when it seemed like the Grammys would end with only subtle nods to politics, Busta Rhymes and A Tribe Called Quest took the stage for a performance. During the performance, Busta Rhymes called out the US president explicitly: “I just want to thank President Agent Orange for perpetuating all of the evil that you’ve been perpetuating throughout the United States,” he said. Katy Perry, in performance, and Beyoncé, in an acceptance speech, nudged the night toward more political themes. Beyoncé, was the first person to touch on politics after winning a trophy. Though she did not refer to President Trump directly.
Grammy Awards: Artists bring politics to event
Beyonce, was the first person to touch on politics after winning a trophy
Aarushi Koundal February 14, 2017 Last Updated at 01:45 IST
http://mybs.in/2UTPiRV
- Cover from Natural Calamities. Buy Home Insurance
- Free Brokerage for 1st Month
- Open a demat account with Sharekhan & learn online trading.
- Exploring Untapped Potential of Mutual Funds.
- IIM Bangalore: Aerospace Management Programme
- Cover from Earthquake & Floods. Buy Home Insurance
- Supercharge your Indian property portfolio
- New to investing in shares?
- Open 100% Paperless Demat Account in just 15 mins.
- Bengal Global Business Summit. click here
- Your Loan Eligibility Holds the Key to Your Dream Home
- Rise and fall of Bitcoin, does history repeat itself?
- New to the Stock Market? Take your FirstStep
- Why are More People Applying for Personal Loans?
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU