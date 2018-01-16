GRAPHIC: China sets records for gobbling up the world's commodities

-
ALSO READRising crude oil price drives up cost of synthetic textile raw materials Lower commodity prices prop up India Inc BSE to start bullion futures; metals, crude oil and natural gas to follow India Inc faces commodity rally challenge to manage costs Commodity derivatives markets caught in a downturn
-
From crude oil to soybeans, China continues to consume up the world's commodities, setting new records. 2017 was marked by industrial capacity cuts, environmental curbs and financial deleveraging, demand for raw materials has continued to grow in the world’s biggest consumer, helping drive a second annual gain in global commodity returns.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU