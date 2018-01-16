JUST IN
GRAPHIC: China sets records for gobbling up the world's commodities

Demand for raw materials has continued to grow in the world's biggest consumer

From crude oil to soybeans, China continues to consume up the world's commodities, setting new records. 2017 was marked by industrial capacity cuts, environmental curbs and financial deleveraging, demand for raw materials has continued to grow in the world's biggest consumer, helping drive a second annual gain in global commodity returns.

First Published: Tue, January 16 2018. 03:06 IST

