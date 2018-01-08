GRAPHIC: Projected real wage growth in selected OECD countries in 2018

Analysing the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) data, the London-based Trades Union Congress (TUC) has prepared forecasts for wage growth in developed economies over the coming year. It's good news for a number of Eastern European countries, with some expected to see the largest increases at 4.9%. Japanese companies are also gearing up to raise wages, under pressure from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The US is also on the positive side of the chart, with a 1.2% jump predicted to be on its way. But, the soon-to-be-divorced UK countries have tougher times ahead. A snapshot:





Source: Trades Union Congress (TUC)