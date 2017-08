The old adage that the rich just keep getting richer is certainly true for the world’s wealthiest this year. For the first time on Forbes’ third annual Richest In Tech list, the 100 richest self-made are worth more than

$1 trillion. Their combined net worth of $1.08 trillion is up 21% from last year, buoyed by a dizzying rise in stock prices at such as Facebook, and behemoth Tencent.