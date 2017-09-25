Angela Merkel has been consistently leading in opinion polls ahead of the vote that may give her a fourth term as German chancellor. Aiding her has been Germany’s economy, the strongest in Western Europe. The biggest reason for that: Germany’s success on the global economic stage. That has allowed Merkel to run on the view that globalisation benefits everyone, even as President Donald Trump and others disagree. Here is a look:
Graphics: Where Germany stands in global trade?
Business Standard Last Updated at September 25, 2017 03:15 IST
