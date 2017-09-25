JUST IN
Graphics: Where Germany stands in global trade?

That has allowed Merkel to run on the view that globalisation benefits everyone, even as President Donald Trump and others disagree

Angela Merkel has been consistently leading in opinion polls ahead of the vote that may give her a fourth term as German chancellor. Aiding her has been Germany’s economy, the strongest in Western Europe. The biggest reason for that: Germany’s success on the global economic stage. That has allowed Merkel to run on the view that globalisation benefits everyone, even as President Donald Trump and others disagree. Here is a look:

graph


First Published: Mon, September 25 2017. 03:14 IST

