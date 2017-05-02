Greece reaches preliminary deal with creditors: Greek finance minister

Greece agreed to slash tax breaks by 3,000 euros from 2020

has reached a preliminary deal with its creditors that should pave the way for long-awaited debt relief talks, the Greek finance minister said Tuesday.



"The negotiations are concluded," told reporters, according to state agency ANA.



After overnight talks, Tsakalotos said a "preliminary technical agreement" had been achieved ahead of a May 22 meeting of finance ministers, which is required to approve the deal.



Tsakalotos added he was certain that the agreement would enable to secure debt relief measures from its creditors, which he has said is vital to spearhead recovery in the country's struggling



"There is no excuse of lack of agreement" in the talks, he said.



A compromise is required to unblock a tranche of loans needs for of seven billion euros ($7.6 billion) in July.



Under pressure from its creditors -- the European Union, and the Monetary Fund -- the government agreed earlier this month to adopt another 3.6 billion euros ($3.8 billion) in cuts in 2019 and 2020.



Athens conceded fresh pension and tax break cuts in return for permission to spend an equivalent sum on poverty relief measures.



A government source on Tuesday said pensions are to be cut by 9 per cent on average, ANA said.



The measures are to be approved by parliament by mid-May.



However, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has said he will not apply these cuts without a clear pledge later this month on debt-easing measures for



The nation's debt in 2016 stood at nearly 315 billion euros or 179 per cent of output, up from 177.4 per cent in 2015.



"Debt relief will be needed to find a solution," Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem said last week.



Athens also hopes to be finally allowed access to the European Central Bank's asset purchase programme, known as quantitative easing, or QE, to help its return to bond markets.



According to reports, also agreed to slash tax breaks by 3,000 euros from 2020 and sell up to 40 per cent of state electricity provider PPC's coal mines.



Over 10,000 people demonstrated against the cuts yesterday, and a general strike is to be held on May 17.



and its creditors agreed a third, 86-billion-euro (USD 94-billion) bailout deal in July 2015.



But the IMF has so far refused to take part after two prior programmes on the grounds that the targets were unrealistic and Athens' debt mountain unsustainable.



Additional debt relief for has proved a contentious point for many of its European creditors including Germany, where additional concessions are unpopular with a general election looming in September.



In an interview Sunday, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said a May 22 deal was feasible "if the (Greek) government respects all the agreements."



" has made progress, the last figures are positive. But the government has not yet fulfilled all the agreements," he said.

