Greece wins €8.5-bn payout, debt deal delayed to 2018

Greece’s creditors agreed to release € 8.5 billion ($9.5 billion) in new loans for Athens, capping a key chapter of the country’s bailout and ending months of uncertainty over whether it could meet large bond payments due in July.

Pro-Euro protestors gather on Constitution (Syntagma) square in front of the parliament building, in Athens, Greece The decision came after euro-area ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Thursday sought to offer more clarity on Greece’s future debt path and outline possible measures they could take to ease its burden in the future. While the chiefs reinforced their commitment to extend Greece relief if needed and offered more specifics on what this could entail, they stopped short of providing definitive steps, which they said would only come at the end of the current bailout in mid-2018.

“It’s a very constructive decision that will help Greece, also on the market, to get gradually more credibility,” Luxembourg Minister Pierre Gramegna said after the meeting. “The goal is for Greece to go back to the markets in the coming months or year.”

The accord, however, wasn’t enough to get the Monetary Fund (IMF) to agree to lend to Greece now, something euro-area countries have sought since its latest bailout was inked in 2015. The Washington-based fund, which co-financed Greece’s first two rescue programmes, held off giving the country more loans until it becomes assured that Greece’s €315 billion debt will become sustainable.

Instead, the ministers said the IMF would suggest its board sign off on a 14-month-long bailout for Greece, but only dole out fresh loans once it receives sufficient assurances.