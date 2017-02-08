Green card crunch! Trump-backed Bill could cut legal immigration by half

In what could be perceived as a potential challenge for those aspiring to get a or permanent residency in the US, two top senators have proposed a legislation to cut the level of immigrants by half.

In other words, the – introduced by Republican senator Tom Cotton and David Perdue from the Democratic party – has proposed to reduce the number of or legal permanent residency issued every year from currently about a million to half a million.

The passage of the Bill, which is said to have the support of the Trump administration, will have a major impact on hundreds and thousands of Indian Americans who are currently painfully waiting to get their green cards on employment-based categories.

Notably, the current wait period of an Indian to get a varies from 10 years to 35 years and this could increase if the proposed Bill becomes a law. The Bill, however, does not focus on H-1B visas.

"It's time our immigration system started working for American workers," Cotton said.

"The would promote higher wages on which all working Americans can build a future, whether your family came over here on the Mayflower or you just took the oath of citizenship," he added.

The would lower overall immigration to 6,37,960 in its first year and to 5,39,958 by its tenth year — a 50 per cent reduction from the 1,051,031 immigrants who arrived in 2015.

"We are taking action to fix some of the shortcomings in our legal immigration system," Perdue said. "Returning to our historically normal levels of legal immigration will help improve the quality of American jobs and wages," he added.

The RAISE Act, among other things, would retain immigration preferences for the spouses and minor children of US citizens and legal permanent residents while eliminating preferences for certain categories of extended and adult family members.

It also proposes to eliminate diversity lottery. "The Diversity Lottery is plagued with fraud, advances no economic or humanitarian interest, and does not even deliver the diversity of its namesake. The would eliminate the 50,000 visas arbitrarily allocated to this lottery," it said.