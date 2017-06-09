TRENDING ON BS
Mr Comey and all the President's lies
Business Standard

Gulf crisis: Saudi Arabia, allies issue Qatar-linked 'terrorism' list

The list contained the names of 59 individuals, 12 entities

AFP/PTI  |  Riyadh 

Illustration photo of a map of Qatar. Photo: Reuters

Saudi Arabia and its allies, which have cut ties with Doha issued a list of individuals and entities they believe are linked to Qatar over "terrorism", on Friday.

"This list is connected to Qatar and serves suspicious agendas in an indication of the duality of Qatar policies," said the statement from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain.

"It shows that Qatar announces fighting terrorism on one hand and finances and supports and hosts different terrorist organisations on the other hand," they said.

The list, however, contains at least two names already designated internationally as terrorist financiers, and against whom Qatar took action, according to a previous US Department of State report.

Those two, Sa'd al-Ka'bi and Abd al-Latif al-Kawari, are among dozens of individuals and entities named by Saudi Arabia and its three allies.

"The four countries agreed on categorising 59 persons and 12 entities in their list of terrorism," they said affirming "that they won't be lenient in pursuing" such persons and groups.

