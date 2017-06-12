Gulf rift: Saudi carrier flynas seeks to poach Qatar Airways' crew

Flynas tweeted that it not only seeks pilots but also sales, security, maintenance personnel

A Saudi Arabian airline on Monday tweeted a warm welcome to pilots and staff from whom it hopes to poach after the kingdom severed air links with Doha.



On Monday, budget carrier tweeted, "welcomes the Saudi employees working on Airbus A320, and invites anyone with the desire to join and work among its crew".



tweeted that it seeks not only pilots but also sales, security, maintenance and other personnel.



In the Gulf's biggest diplomatic crisis in years, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and others cut diplomatic ties with Qatar last week after accusing it of supporting extremist groups.



The gas-rich emirate strongly rejects the allegations.



Among the punitive measures, and its allies imposed was a ban on flights and a prohibition of the airline's use of surrounding airspace.



Analysts say Qatar Airways' position as a major transcontinental carrier is now threatened.



Saudi carrier flynas, looking to expand in a growing domestic market, in January signed $8.6-billion (7.6 billion-euro) deal with European manufacturer Airbus to buy 80 A320neo single-aisle jets.

AFP/PTI