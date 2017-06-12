TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Over 200 detained at Navalny-led anti-corruption rally in Russia: NGO
Business Standard

Gulf rift: Saudi carrier flynas seeks to poach Qatar Airways' crew

Flynas tweeted that it not only seeks pilots but also sales, security, maintenance personnel

AFP/PTI  |  Riyadh 

Qatar Airways flight. Photo: Reuters
Qatar Airways flight. Photo: Reuters

A Saudi Arabian airline on Monday tweeted a warm welcome to pilots and staff from Qatar Airways whom it hopes to poach after the kingdom severed air links with Doha.

On Monday, budget carrier flynas tweeted, "welcomes the Saudi employees working on Qatar Airways Airbus A320, and invites anyone with the desire to join flynas and work among its crew".



Flynas tweeted that it seeks not only pilots but also sales, security, maintenance and other personnel.

In the Gulf's biggest diplomatic crisis in years, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and others cut diplomatic ties with Qatar last week after accusing it of supporting extremist groups.

The gas-rich emirate strongly rejects the allegations.

Among the punitive measures, Saudi Arabia and its allies imposed was a ban on Qatar Airways flights and a prohibition of the airline's use of surrounding airspace.

Analysts say Qatar Airways' position as a major transcontinental carrier is now threatened.

Saudi carrier flynas, looking to expand in a growing domestic market, in January signed $8.6-billion (7.6 billion-euro) deal with European manufacturer Airbus to buy 80 A320neo single-aisle jets.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Gulf rift: Saudi carrier flynas seeks to poach Qatar Airways' crew

Flynas tweeted that it not only seeks pilots but also sales, security, maintenance personnel

Flynas tweeted that it not only seeks pilots but also sales, security, maintenance personnel A Saudi Arabian airline on Monday tweeted a warm welcome to pilots and staff from Qatar Airways whom it hopes to poach after the kingdom severed air links with Doha.

On Monday, budget carrier flynas tweeted, "welcomes the Saudi employees working on Qatar Airways Airbus A320, and invites anyone with the desire to join flynas and work among its crew".

Flynas tweeted that it seeks not only pilots but also sales, security, maintenance and other personnel.

In the Gulf's biggest diplomatic crisis in years, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and others cut diplomatic ties with Qatar last week after accusing it of supporting extremist groups.

The gas-rich emirate strongly rejects the allegations.

Among the punitive measures, Saudi Arabia and its allies imposed was a ban on Qatar Airways flights and a prohibition of the airline's use of surrounding airspace.

Analysts say Qatar Airways' position as a major transcontinental carrier is now threatened.

Saudi carrier flynas, looking to expand in a growing domestic market, in January signed $8.6-billion (7.6 billion-euro) deal with European manufacturer Airbus to buy 80 A320neo single-aisle jets. image
Business Standard
177 22

Gulf rift: Saudi carrier flynas seeks to poach Qatar Airways' crew

Flynas tweeted that it not only seeks pilots but also sales, security, maintenance personnel

A Saudi Arabian airline on Monday tweeted a warm welcome to pilots and staff from Qatar Airways whom it hopes to poach after the kingdom severed air links with Doha.

On Monday, budget carrier flynas tweeted, "welcomes the Saudi employees working on Qatar Airways Airbus A320, and invites anyone with the desire to join flynas and work among its crew".

Flynas tweeted that it seeks not only pilots but also sales, security, maintenance and other personnel.

In the Gulf's biggest diplomatic crisis in years, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and others cut diplomatic ties with Qatar last week after accusing it of supporting extremist groups.

The gas-rich emirate strongly rejects the allegations.

Among the punitive measures, Saudi Arabia and its allies imposed was a ban on Qatar Airways flights and a prohibition of the airline's use of surrounding airspace.

Analysts say Qatar Airways' position as a major transcontinental carrier is now threatened.

Saudi carrier flynas, looking to expand in a growing domestic market, in January signed $8.6-billion (7.6 billion-euro) deal with European manufacturer Airbus to buy 80 A320neo single-aisle jets.

image
Business Standard
177 22