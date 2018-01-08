H1B visa: Global firms setting up captives in India to tide over changes

Narayanan Kannan is a worried man. The news about the Trump administration bringing in new rules to prevent foreign technology workers on waiting list for Green Card from extending their H1B Visas has troubled him.

An American citizenship has been his dream ever since he went on his first project to the US over a decade ago. Several trips later, an application for a Green Card and a house in Florida, the 35-year-old says he is like “Trishanku”, the mythological character who ends up in limbo — neither living on Earth nor in heaven, but hanging in between the two ...