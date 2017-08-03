TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Cambodia jails Australian nurse for 18 months over illegal surrogacy clinic

Russia ties at all-time and 'very dangerous low': Trump
Business Standard

Hackers deface Pak govt site, post Jana Gana Mana

The hackers posted Ashoka Chakra in Tricolour, along with Indian Independence Day message

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad | New Delhi 

Pakistan website
A screen grab from Pakistan government’s website pakistan.gov.pk that was hacked on Thursday and unidentified hackers posted the Indian national anthem and Independence day wishes on the website. PTI Photo

The Pakistan government website was today reportedly hacked briefly by unknown hackers who posted the Indian national anthem and Independence Day greetings on the web page.

The website -- pakistan.Gov.Pk -- at around 1500 hours IST displayed a message showing "Hacked by Ne0-h4ck3r".


The hackers posted Ashoka Chakra in Tricolour, along with Indian Independence Day message.

The greetings' headline read "15 August, Happy Independence Day".

The message posted thereafter read "Freedom in the Mind, Faith in the words...Pride in our Souls...Let's salute those great men, who made this possible".

The message was followed by the Indian national anthem "Jana gana Mana...".

There was no official response from the Foreign Office in Islamabad and the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements