TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

At least 20 injured in Lahore blast
Business Standard

Hafiz Saeed's Jamaat-ud-Dawa launches political party in Pakistan

Pakistan placed Hafiz Saeed under house arrest earlier this year

AP/PTI  |  Islamabad 

Hafiz Saeed
In this April 3, 2012, file photo, Hafiz Mohammed Saeed, chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawwa and founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba talks with the Associated Press in Islamabad, Pakistan. Photo: PTI

Pakistan's banned militant group Jamaat-ud-Dawa is seeking to enter the political sphere by launching a new party.

Saifullah Khalid, a religious scholar and longtime official of the group, is president of the newly-formed Milli Muslim League party.


He told reporters in Islamabad today that his party will work to make Pakistan "a real Islamic and welfare state" and that it's ready to cooperate with like-minded parties.

The US has offered a $10 million rewards information leading to the arrest and conviction of JuD's founder Hafiz Saeed. Pakistan placed him under house arrest earlier this year.

The JuD widely is believed to be a front for Lashkar-e- Taiba, the militant group behind the 2008 deadly attacks in Mumbai, India.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements