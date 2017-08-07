Hafiz Saeed's Jamaat-ud-Dawa launches political party in Pakistan

Pakistan's banned militant group Jamaat-ud-Dawa is seeking to enter the political sphere by launching a new party.



Saifullah Khalid, a religious scholar and longtime official of the group, is president of the newly-formed party.



He told reporters in Islamabad today that his party will work to make "a real Islamic and welfare state" and that it's ready to cooperate with like-minded parties.The has offered a $10 million rewards information leading to the arrest and conviction of JuD's founder placed him under house arrest earlier this year.The JuD widely is believed to be a front for Lashkar-e- Taiba, the militant group behind the 2008 deadly attacks in Mumbai, India.