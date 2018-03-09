Hafiz Saeed's JuD, FIF properties seized in PoK, Punjab: official

All properties of attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's banned and its charity arm have been confiscated in and while 148 properties were seized in province during a crackdown on the two organisations, a senior Pakistani has said. told the on Interior yesterday that the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) had confiscated three immovable assets of (JuD) and (FIF), including hospitals and dispensaries.

The meeting was presided over by Senator Rehman Malik, 'The Express Tribune' reported.

Mirza told the committee that the humanitarian organisation Red Crescent had been directed to take over seven ambulances associated with the two organisations.



Previously, the committee had sought briefing by the on what measures the government had taken in view of Pakistan's placement on 'grey list' of the (FATF).Mirza informed the panel that the (LeT), the JuD and the FIF were on the Security Council's (UNSC) sanction list as per its resolution number 1267.

Therefore, was supposed to impose sanctions against the three outfits, he said.

The Anti- Act (ATA) was also amended through a presidential order for taking action against the three organisations that had been declared proscribed by the UNSC, he added.

The panel members were also informed that in consultation with multiple stakeholders a checklist was prepared and circulated among the stakeholders for taking action against the JuD and the FIF.

Regarding the action against the proscribed organisations, he said the ministry was the lead agency.

While highlighting other measures against these outfits, Mirza said the passports of the persons associated with them had been cancelled, a move that had barred them from flying abroad.

Moreover, their weapons' licenses had also been cancelled and they had been stopped from raising funds as well, he added.

Mirza said a meeting would be held next week in the ministry in which representatives of the would also participate.

During this meeting, he said a reporting mechanism would be designed to satisfy the FATF demands regarding these organisations.

In a FATF meeting in Paris, he said, was given three months to satisfy it with regard to measures taken by the country against the organisations declared proscribed by the UNSC.

Besides having obligations also had some internal obligations, the said.

However, senators in the parliamentary panel strongly criticised the policy of the successive governments on countering and radicalisation and urged the government that it was time to look inward and do more for a respectable standing in the comity of nations.

Senator said got a bad name for fighting the CIA-sponsored jihad. He said it was incumbent on Ulema-e-Haq (the true scholars) to confess that a mistake had been committed in the past.

He said Maulana Sami-ul-Haq had been openly claimed that were like his children, yet two grants of 300 and 270 million rupees were given to his religious seminary Darul Uloom Haqqania by the



"If you want to do reforms for madrasas then it should not only be specific to Darul Uloom Haqqania. It should be for all religious seminaries, he said.

for Interior Tallal Chaudry said that matters needed to be reviewed if the community was not ready to buy Pakistan's narrative even as the country massively suffered during the war against terror.

"You can't fool the world. It's better to get along with the rest of the world," stated.

Senator said committed mistakes one after the other in the first and second round of the war in



He said no proscribed organisation should be allowed to work with a different name.

"We are still in a state of denial; not ready to identify the mistakes. We term the banned outfits as Jihadi organisations," he stated.