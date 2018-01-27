Happiness is Yale's most popular class ever with one-fourth of undergrads

On January 12, a few days after registration opened at for Psyc 157, “Psychology and the Good Life,” roughly 300 people had signed up. Within three days, the figure had more than doubled. After three more days, about 1,200 students, or nearly one-fourth of undergraduates, were enrolled. The course, taught by Laurie Santos, 42, a psychology professor and the head of one of Yale’s residential colleges, tries to teach students how to lead a happier, more satisfying life in twice-weekly lectures. “Students want to change, to be happier themselves, and to change the culture here on campus,” Santos said in an interview. “With one in four students at taking it, if we see good habits, things like students showing more gratitude, procrastinating less, increasing social connections, we’re actually seeding change in the school’s culture.” Santos speculated that students are interested in the class because, in high school, they had to deprioritise their to gain admission to the school, adopting harmful life habits that have led to what she called “the mental health crises we’re seeing at places like ” A 2013 report by the College Council found that more than half of undergraduates sought mental health care from the university during their time at the school. “In reality, a lot of us are anxious, stressed, unhappy, numb,” said Alannah Maynez, 19, a freshman taking the course. “The fact that a class like this has such large interest speaks to how tired students are of numbing their emotions — both positive and negative — so they can focus on their work, the next step, the next accomplishment.” Students have long requested that offers a course on positive psychology, according to Woo-Kyoung Ahn, director of undergraduate studies in psychology, who said she was “blown away” by Santos’s proposal for the class. Administrators like Ahn expected significant enrollment for the class, but none anticipated it to be quite so large. “Psychology and the Good Life,” with 1,182 undergraduates currently enrolled, stands as the most popular course in Yale’s 316-year history.

The previous record-holder — “Psychology and the Law”— was offered in 1992 and had about 1,050 students, according to Marvin Chun, the College dean. Most large lectures at don’t exceed 600. Offering such a large class has come with challenges, from assembling lecture halls to hiring the 24 teaching fellows required. Because the psychology department lacked the resources to staff it fully, the fellows had to be drawn from places like Yale’s School of Public Health and law school. And with so many undergraduates enrolled in a single lecture, Yale’s hundreds of other classes — particularly those that conflict with Dr Santos’s — may have seen decreased enrollment. At the start of the semester, the class was divided between a live lecture in 844-seat Battell Chapel, a historic place of worship on campus, converted to a lecture hall, and one or two smaller auditoriums where several hundred more students watched a live stream of Santos.