Hard Brexit fears hit pound ahead of May speech

Britain's pound fell on Monday as concern mounted that the country was heading for a "hard" from the European Union and its single market, a day before a speech by Prime Minister on the government's plans.

Some British newspapers have billed May's speech on Tuesday as a push away from preferential EU single market access and a hardening of the UK's stance towards an economic bloc that accounts for roughly half its exports and imports.

A spokeswomen for May, who will also attend a gathering of the world's economic elite in Davos, Switzerland, this week, called the reports about the planned tone of her upcoming speech "speculation".

That helped steady sterling in trading but couldn't repair all the damage. The pound at one point had dropped below $1.20 to a three-decade low against the dollar, barring its 'flash crash' in October, and as much as 2.5 per cent against the Japanese yen.

"It's clear that sterling is still very vulnerable to 'hard' fears," said Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley. "The uncertainty is itself also a negative factor, and I think perhaps that's one of the reasons for Theresa May's speech on Tuesday, to provide a little bit of clarification."

With May expected to trigger Article 50 by the end of March, which will start formal EU separation proceedings, the battle lines are already being drawn.

British finance minister Phillip Hammond also gave a thinly veiled warning in a German newspaper interview at the weekend that the UK could use corporate tax as a form of leverage in negotiations.

"If we have no access to the European market, if we are closed off, if were to leave the European Union without an agreement on market access, then we could suffer from economic damage at least in the short term," he said. "In this case, we could be forced to change our economic model."

However, he added that did not want to close its doors completely to EU citizens who wanted to work in the UK.

May's spokeswoman said on Monday her boss shared Hammond's view on Britain's tax framework. She added, though, that she did not recognise comments from Sunday Times sources that May's office was expecting a "market correction" after her speech.

POUNDED

Later on Monday, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, who has delivered a string of warnings about the potential impact of Brexit, will give a speech at the School of Economics on the policy issues affecting the bank.

The central bank cut British interest rates to a record low and pumped fresh stimulus into the economy shortly after the vote, but it is now seeing inflation accelerate as a result of sterling's slide.

The pound has fallen almost 20 per cent against the dollar and nearly 14 per cent against the euro since the vote. By 1400 GMT on Monday, it was down almost one per cent at $1.2060 and 0.6 per cent at 87.80 pence per euro, while demand to hedge volatility was at its highest since July.

London's continued to benefit, however: the FTSE was the only major European index not in negative territory. It has surged 25 per cent since Brexit, partly because the pound's slump helps internationally-spread companies that earn in dollars and euros.

Benchmark UK bonds, gilts, also gained and outperformed, as the Europe-wide sell-off in stocks left investors moving to traditional areas of stability.

May has so far given very little away about what deal she will be seeking, frustrating some investors, businesses and lawmakers.

Tuesday's speech will stress the need for Britons, who voted for by 52 to 48 per cent in last June's referendum, to unite around common goals such as protecting and enhancing workers' rights, her Downing Street office said in a statement.

"Now we need to put an end to the division and the language associated with it - 'Leaver' and 'Remainer' and all the accompanying insults - and unite to make a success of and build a truly global Britain," May is expected to say.