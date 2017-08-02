HBO confirms cyberattack, hackers threaten to leak GoT

has confirmed that the network had been the target of a cyberattack, as an anonymous hacker boasted about leaking full episodes of upcoming shows along with written material from next week’s episode of

In an email to journalists, the hacker or hackers claimed to have obtained 1.5 terabytes of data from HBO, according to Entertainment Weekly, which broke the news. Unaired episodes of “Ballers” and “Room 104” may have been published online, and the hacker vowed more would be “coming soon,” the magazine reported.

did not reveal what data had been stolen or posted online, and there was no immediate indication of whether the breach included customer data or personal information about employees.

In a statement, the network said: “ recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information. We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms.”

In an email to employees, Richard Plepler, HBO’s chief executive, said the stolen information included “some of our programming.”

“Any intrusion of this nature is obviously disruptive, unsettling and disturbing for all of us,” he wrote in the email.

He added: “The problem before us is unfortunately all too familiar in the world we now find ourselves a part of.”

It was not immediately clear what information the hackers had about “Game of Thrones,” the megahit that has closely guarded its secrets. Now in its seventh season, the show aired its third of seven episodes on Sunday.

If hackers succeed in spoiling plot details, it would not be the first time for “ ” In 2015, the first four episodes of the fifth season were leaked online before they aired.

In April, a hacker leaked the upcoming season of “Orange is the New Black” more than a month before it was scheduled to be released, after Netflix refused ransom requests.