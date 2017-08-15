HBO hackers leak 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 9 episodes

-
The havoc wreaked by the hackers on HBO seems to be never-ending exercise as unaired episodes of the season nine of the show "Curb Your Enthusiasm" have been leaked online.
The episodes from the upcoming installment of the series have found their way on the Internet, one month before the original airing date, October 1, according to Entertainment Weekly.
In a statement, HBO said, "We are not in communication with the hacker and we're not going to comment every time a new piece of information is released. It has been widely reported that there was a cyber incident at HBO.
"The hacker may continue to drop bits and pieces of stolen information in an attempt to generate media attention. That's a game we're not going to participate in...This incident has not deterred us from ensuring HBO continues to do what we do best."
Apart from "Curb..." episodes of "Insecure", "Ballers", "Barry" and "The Deuce" have also been leaked. Earlier, the hackers also leaked "Game of Thrones" scripts.
