Heavy rain, floods wreak havoc in Nepal; thousands forced to leave homes

Floods caused by incessant rain have created havoc across the low-lying Terai region in Nepal, inundating thousands of houses and displacing people, the media reported on Saturday.

The floods since Friday night have forced thousands of families to shift to shelters and damaged property, livestock, cattle and crops, Xinhua news agency reported.

The water level in many rivers has crossed the danger mark and changed their course, with a threat to houses and livelihood.

The situation remained tense on Saturday along the basins of major rivers like Saptakoshi, Kankai, Babai, Rapti and Mohana.

The floods have created havoc in districts like Banke, Bardiya, Dhanusa, Saptari, Siraha, Sunsari and Morang.

Saptari has been affected the most since the beginning of the monsoon, leaving hundreds of families displaced.

According to police, six persons died in Itahari city on Saturday morning. Electricity has been cut off in the city and vehicular movement disrupted after water entered the main streets.

Deaths have also been reported from other districts such as Sindhuli and Banke. An official said the government was yet to confirm the total number of deaths and the extent of the damage.

The Flood Forecasting Division of the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology on Friday put areas near major rivers on high alert for the next 24 hours.

The Home Ministry has instructed the authorities to intensify rescue efforts in the flood-affected settlements in Terai region, an official said.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Forecasting Division has forecast moderate to heavy rain for the next few days.

