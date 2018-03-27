Help wanted: Netflix movie publicist. $400,000 including options

Inc has turned heads in by spending billions of dollars to lure filmmakers and viewers from rival But it’s also frustrated competitors in a less-public way: by poaching talent and driving up pay. The has lured scores of defectors by offering big increases in compensation. Recruits are securing as much as double their pay, including stock and other benefits, people familiar with the matter say. With $10 billion for programming and marketing this year — and a stock that’s vying again to lead the S&P 500 — Los Gatos, California-based is upending the way people get paid in and studios are struggling to keep up with a rival who will spend $300 million on a top producer like and pay lavishly further down the food chain. “With combinations of base, bonus, equity and long-term incentive, new-media are figuring out ways to beat traditional studios,” said Neal Lenarsky, founder of STI Management, which represents executives in the Old is trying to respond. Some studios have pulled back from selling shows to the went so far as to yank its movies from the company and is launching of its own. sued in 2016, claiming the company induced executives to breach their contracts. countersued, and the case is inching along. Few Titles None of that is stopping from attracting publicists with as much as $400,000 in salary and other compensation, or about double their prior paychecks, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private compensation data. More senior professionals are seeing similar increases, said one executive who was approached by In making offers, estimates a candidate’s value based on experience and title, according to employees who asked not to be identified discussing company policy. Then it pays the recruit at the top of what the corresponding range might be. The company also allows candidates to take as much a 50 percent of their compensation in options, they said. A recent change in California law bars employers from asking applicants about their prior salary. Titles at don’t necessarily correspond with convention.

For the most part, the company has just three executive roles -- director, manager and vice president -- and some represent real promotions for people jumping over. also lets some staffers see what co-workers earn via an internal database, according to the people. And while many studios reward employees with amenities like a large personal office and titles that seem to confer prestige, almost no one at has an office. Not even Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings, who co-founded the company. employed more than 5,400 people at year-end, fewer people than its competitors in media, and sales are projected to reach $15.8 billion this year. CBS Corp., owner of the CBS and networks, has a payroll of more 12,000 and revenue projected at $14.5 billion this year. Perhaps nowhere is more aggressive than in marketing and public relations. The company will spend about $2 billion promoting its service and shows this year. The company lists almost 500 openings on its website, with about a third in Los Angeles and more than 50 in marketing and PR. Once wholly dependent on older movies and TV shows licensed from other companies, will release 700 original programs this year, including 80 movies. A growing share is produced in-house by Studios, based in the company’s offices. Producing and promoting those shows requires an expanding legion of employees, from colorists to sound engineers to publicists.