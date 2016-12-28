Here are Alibaba's cash splashing investments in 2016

2016 was another busy year for Jack Ma and the team at Alibaba. The company posted record-breaking sales numbers, of course, but it also spent the year splashing cash
on investments all over the world. Here are the biggest. (* Indicates that the sum is the investment
round total; the precise amount contributed by Alibaba
was undisclosed.)
Ele.me – $1.25 billion
Chinese food delivery startup Ele.me probably brought home more of Alibaba's investment cash
than anyone else this year, netting $1.25 billion from Alibaba
and its e-payment
spin-off Ant Financial in a funding
round confirmed in April.
What did Alibaba
get out of it? A stake in China’s hottest food delivery app and operational support for its own food delivery service, Koubei.
Lazada – $1 billion
Alibaba’s biggest acquisition of the year was South-east Asian e-commerce giant Lazada – it spent US$1 billion to nab a controlling stake in the company. The move gave Alibaba
an immediate presence in Southeast Asia, where it one day hopes to generate half of its revenue.
Didi Chuxing – $4.5 billion*
Alibaba
participated in ride-hailing app Didi Chuxing’s massive round this year. The round totaled $7.3 billion, including $4.5 billion in new funding, but it’s not clear precisely how much Alibaba
invested.
Magic Leap – $793 million*
We don’t know precisely how much it kicked in, but Alibaba
was the lead investor on American augmented reality startup Magic Leap’s $793 million series C round early this year. It became clear precisely why when, a few months later, Alibaba
started showing off prototypes of an augmented reality shopping experience using Magic Leap’s tech.
Ucar – $561 million*
Thought Didi was Alibaba’s only ride-hailing play? Think again. Ali did a little bet-hedging this year, participating in Chinese ride-hailing startup Ucar’s $561 million series B round.
Alibaba
increased its investment
in Chinese microblogging giant Weibo
this year with a $135 million stock purchase. The deal increased Alibaba’s stake in Weibo
by 1.4% (it’s now up to 31.5%).
