Here's how Elon Musk wants to send his Tesla Roadster car on a Mars tour

This mission is a first for SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket; in recent interviews, Elon Musk even shared his fears of it blowing up into a giant fireball

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Tesla Roadster in space
Tesla Roadster in space Photo: YouTube

Many people found it hilarious when they first learnt that Elon Musk was planning to send his Red Roadster on a Mars tour.

However, in some time from now, the CEO of Tesla Motors and SpaceX would actually be sending a Falcon Heavy rocket to Mars, along with his Tesla Roadster car. Right before the launch, Elon Musk also shared an animated video showing how exactly he wants to get his car in the orbit to finally reach Mars and even beyond in billions of years. It may all sound fascinating, yet intriguing, but we want to give it to Elon Musk for perfectly projecting the process through a video. Take a look at it:

First Published: Tue, February 06 2018. 14:07 IST

