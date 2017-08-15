Here's why American CEOs are hesitant to take on President Trump

At what point do the of the largest in the United States tell President Trump that enough is enough?

Not yet, apparently.

On Monday morning, President Trump went on a tirade against Kenneth C Frazier, chief executive of Merck, the pharmaceuticals giant. Frazier, one of the nation’s most prominent African-American chief executives, had announced through his company’s Twitter account that he was resigning from the president’s American Manufacturing Council in response to Trump’s refusal over the weekend to immediately and directly condemn the white supremacists and neo-Nazis carrying swastika flags in Charlottesville, Va. Trump had pinned the blame for the and — which left one anti- protester dead — on “many sides.”





pic.twitter.com/a1PNQZism5 — (@Merck) August 14, 2017 “America’s leaders must honour our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal,” Frazier said.

Within minutes on Monday, Trump, in far less time than it took him to react to the in Charlottesville, was on Twitter criticizing Frazier. “Now that Ken Frazier of Pharma has resigned from President’s Manufacturing Council, he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!”





Now that Ken Frazier of Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017 Later, Trump renewed his criticism of Merck, tweeting: “@ Pharma is a leader in higher & higher drug prices while at the same time taking jobs out of the US. Bring jobs back & LOWER PRICES!”

The silence from the larger CEO community about Trump’s reaction to the situation in Charlottesville has been remarkably conspicuous, even as one of their own has now been attacked online by the president.

By Monday evening, at least two other had stepped forward. Kevin Plank, the founder of Under Armour, announced on Twitter that he was resigning from the American Manufacturing Council, saying, among other things, that his company “engages in innovation and sports, not politics.” He did not refer to the president, though.

Plank was followed shortly after by Brian Krzanich, the chief executive, who announced on the company’s website that he would step down from the council as well. “I resigned because I want to make progress, while many in Washington seem more concerned with attacking anyone who disagrees with them,” he said.

A few big-name corporate leaders released innocuous statements over the weekend condemning the by white supremacists in Charlottesville. But with the exception of Frazier, none appear to have directly condemned the president’s choice of words, which have been a lightning rod for Americans from many quarters, even among many and Trump supporters.

At a news conference on Monday, after a barrage of blistering criticism, the president said that “ is evil.”

As the day wore on, several executives, including Meg Whitman of Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, made statements in support of Frazier, while others — including Tim Cook of Apple, and the Business Roundtable, which represents some 200 CEOs— condemned the on display in Charlottesville.

But notably, not one executive on any of the president’s various councils said anything directly about the president.

The statements from American chief executives that came closest to criticizing Trump’s language came from of and Krzanich of



Lincoln: "A house divided against itself cannot stand." Isolate those who try to separate us. No equivalence w/ those who bring us together. — (@lloydblankfein) August 14, 2017 Blankfein tweeted on Monday morning: “Lincoln: ‘A house divided against itself cannot stand.’ Isolate those who try to separate us. No equivalence w/ those who bring us together.” (Blankfein is not on any of the president’s councils, which may make it easier for him to be critical.)





There should be no hesitation in condemning hate speech or white supremacy by name. #Intel asks all our countries leadership to do the same — (@bkrunner) August 14, 2017 Krzanich put it this way: “There should be no hesitation in condemning hate speech or white supremacy by name. # asks all our countries leadership to do the same.”





Thank you @realDonaldTrump for calling to Love thy neighbor, value equality, & calling evil by name. https://t.co/eLg4a3bMVv MK12:31 LV 19:9 — (@Benioff) August 14, 2017 of Salesforce aimed at Trump with a sarcastic post, saying: “Thank you @realDonaldTrump for calling to Love thy neighbour, value equality, & calling evil by name.”

But how can so many other American business leaders and senior executives remain quiet about the president’s reaction? Where is the moral courage to stand up?

After all, most these days spend countless hours talking about their culture and values. Just last week, Google publicly fired one of its engineers within days of his writing a memo that questioned whether “personality differences” between men and women led to there being fewer female engineers in the technology industry.

How can people like Adebayo O Ogunlesi, a lead director of and an infrastructure investor, remain a member of Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum — a role highlighted on Ogunlesi’s company biography? How could Ogunlesi, an immigrant from Nigeria who was a clerk to Justice Thurgood Marshall of the Supreme Court, stay silent?

As Justice Marshall himself famously said, “Where you see wrong or inequality or injustice, speak out, because this is your country. This is your democracy.”

Ogunlesi declined to comment, through a spokesman.

What about Indra Nooyi, the Indian-born chief executive of She is a member of the president’s business council and has long been a vocal advocate for minorities. The company said this year that it “does not tolerate or hate in any form.”

When I contacted her about Trump’s remarks over the weekend, a spokesman directed me to a tweet that clearly didn’t mention the president: “Heartbroken by the in #Charlottesville. Hate and intolerance are a betrayal of what we stand for as Americans.”

Heartbroken by the in #Charlottesville. Hate and intolerance are a betrayal of what we stand for as Americans. — (@IndraNooyi) August 13, 2017 In truth, it should not fall to who are members of minority groups to speak up. They face enough pressure already.

Some people who have less at stake are going on the record to support Frazier’s stance against the president. Tom Glocer, the former chief executive of Thomson Reuters, wrote on Twitter on Monday: “Ken has stood up for true American values. I call on all other members of Trump’s image-burnishing committees to do the same.”

Privately, many chief executives say they are fuming, outraged by the president. (This after many of them campaigned to get on Trump’s committees.) But many are too scared to say anything publicly that could make them or their company a target of Trump’s wrath.

Indeed, Trump’s vitriol against Frazier and — a company that depends on the government as a buyer for many of its drugs — will perhaps have an even greater chilling effect on other who may consider speaking out. (The potential for economic retribution against also demonstrates just how brave Frazier was in taking a stand.)

When I asked one chief executive Monday morning why he had remained publicly silent, he told me: “Just look at what he did to Ken. I’m not sticking my head up.” Which, of course, is the reason he said I could not quote him by name.

The same trepidation may explain why people like Ogunlesi don’t say anything. He runs an infrastructure fund that will most likely have to do business with the federal government. And Ms Nooyi’s PepsiCo, for example, was briefly boycotted by Trump supporters when she made some comments that were construed as critical of him.

Other CEOs, like of JPMorgan Chase, have contended that they consider it part of their patriotic duty to remain on the president’s business council, even when they disagree with things Trump says or does.

“It is very hard if you say, I’m going to go off an advisory group or not do A-B-C, because you disagree on one issue,” Dimon said in early June after Trump withdrew from the Paris climate agreement, a move that Dimon was against. of and of resigned from the council in protest.

“Honestly, no one is going to agree with every president or prime minister on every issue, so I don’t want to overreact to it,” Dimon said.

Lawrence Summers, who has served as Treasury secretary and president of Harvard, said in response to Dimon’s rationale at the time to Bloomberg News: “At what point as a patriot is your allegiance to your country rather to your president? I’ve always thought of my allegiance as a patriot as being to my country.”

On Monday, Dimon, who is the chairman of the Business Roundtable, put out his own statement about the in Charlottesville, but nothing about the president.

have faced the question of how to address the president when they disagree with him before — over immigration, say, or the Paris climate accord. Each time, the executives have justified their silence by saying it is more valuable to be at the table than not.

That’s a valid argument — to a point. If the president isn’t following your advice or the values you espouse, when should you get up? Of course, big policy decisions like tax reform remain just around the corner, so many executives are desperate to keep a line open to the president even if it is only one-way.

It is a fair critique of the president that he didn’t immediately and directly condemn the bigoted actions over the weekend and call them out for what they were — remarks that tacitly helped normalize such hate.