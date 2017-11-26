Holiday cheer boosts Amazon, Macys and other retail stocks

Shares of com, Macy’s, Kohl’s and other US retailers rose on Friday on early signs that consumers are on track to spend more this holiday shopping season than in previous years.



Although there were few signs of the frenzy that had been a hallmark of the start to the crucial in years past, known as Black Friday, industry watchers were upbeat.



“The turnout this morning has been relatively slow but it is still the best we have seen in three years,” said Burt Flickinger, managing director of Strategic Resources Group, citing improving consumer confidence, a strong job market and healthy housing prices. “We expect it to pick up as the day progresses.”forecast online sales of $5 billion, which would be a record high. Online retailers will rake in an additional $6.6 billion on Cyber Monday, according to Adobe.Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, rallied 2.6 per cent to a record high, bringing its gain in 2017 to nearly 60 per cent. It offered its own deals and revealed a preview of its discounts.Brick-and-mortar stores and their investors are hoping that a strong labour market and rising home prices will increase the turnout between Thursday’s US Thanksgiving holiday and Christmas, a period that can account for as much as 40 per cent of total annual sales and make or break a retailer.Wal-Mart Stores, Macy’s and others have beefed up their online sales platforms and boosted discounts for online orders in a bid to stem market share losses to“It’s the big box retailers’ last stand against the digital revolution,” said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “It’s their last chance to say, ‘This is still our season’.”Shares of Macy‘s, which has suffered from falling sales for several quarters, jumped 2.1 per cent, while Gap added 1.6 per cent and Kohl’s rose 1 per cent.“Instead of curtailing spending, consumers are coming out of their bunker,” said Chad Morganlander, a portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisors in Florham Park, New Jersey. “Nonetheless, the trend of retail preferences of the consumer is not going away.”Retailers appeared to be discounting their products less than in previous years, said Thomson Reuters retail analyst Jharonne Martis after visiting a mall in New York.“They are going into the holiday season more confident, knowing that consumers want their merchandise,” Martis said.Not all retailers shared in Friday’s holiday cheer: Target Corp fell 2.8 per cent, with analysts noting that it closed its stores for several hours overnight even while many rivals stayed open. Bed Bath & Beyond slipped 1.9 per cent.