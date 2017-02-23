Hollywood slams Donald Trump for revoking transgender bathroom rules

Katy Perry, Ellen DeGeneres and Chris Evans have slammed Trump on rescinding these guidance rules

Celebrities have once again spoken out against the newly-elected US President for revoking guidance to the country's public schools that allowed transgender students to use toilets according to their gender identity.



These bathroom rules were issued by former president and they were hailed as a major step for transgender rights.



Hollywood personalities such as Katy Perry, and Chris Evans have slammed Trump on rescinding these guidance rules.



Host and champion of LGBTQ rights, wrote, "Just seeing the news about removing laws protecting trans people. This isn't about politics. It's about human rights, and it's not okay."



She added in another tweet, "For anyone who feels scared or hopeless, know that we will never stop fighting for your rights."



Perry wrote on Twitter, "Trans friend, if you are struggling tonight, please reach out to @TrevorProject and @Translifeline. Equality for all! #ISTANDWITHGAVIN."



"The Room" actress Brie Larson tweeted, "This is disgusting. This is unacceptable. I #StandWithGavin and every trans person who deserve nothing less than protection and equality."



"To the LGBTQ community, I'm sorry for the message that was sent today. They don't speak for all of us. We love you," wrote Evans on Twitter.



Ellen Page tweeted, "We need to protect trans youth and stand up against this cruelty that hurts our kids. Support @Translifeline."



"Oh yeah! Because #trans students are the REAL threat. Jesus. #LGBT #LGBTQ #wtf @BetsyDeVosED @jeffsessions," wrote Kathy Griffin.



The Trump administration sent a letter to US schools yesterday outlining the shift in the policy, saying the previous measure had caused confusion.

