Honda reaches $605 mn US settlement over Takata air bags

Motor Co will announce a $605 million economic loss on Friday covering 11.4 million owners of US vehicles with potentially faulty Takata air bag inflators, sources briefed on the matter said.

The Japanese automaker joins other major automakers that have reached similar settlements, and agreed to take additional actions to try to help speed recall repairs of vehicle inflators that can potentially rupture and cause serious injuries or deaths. Five other automakers have reached similar settlements worth about $650 million in total.

