Honeywell CEO took home $16.5 mn in 2017, 333 times than median employees

Honeywell International disclosed that CEO Darius Adamczyk’s $16.5 million pay package for last year amounts to about 333 times more than what the company’s median employee earned, making it the first S&P 100 company to disclose the ratio. The Morris Plains, New Jersey-based firm reported the ratio in a regulatory filing. Thousands of publicly traded US businesses will make their inaugural disclosures this year under a mandate of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act. Adamczyk’s 2017 compensation, which increased 60 per cent from a year earlier, included $1.41 million in salary and a $5.72 million cash bonus, according to the filing.
The median employee — half of Honeywell’s 131,000 workers earn more and half make less — was paid $50,296 last year.On February 12, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries disclosed a ratio of 302-to-1, comparing CEO Kare Schultz’s $19.4 million annualised pay to the median worker’s $64,081. That same day, Apollo Global Management, reported a 1-to-1 ratio, with CEO Leon Black’s $251,888 compensation almost matching the $249,750 for the firm’s median employee. Black’s total didn’t include the $191 million in dividends he received on his shares of the company.
