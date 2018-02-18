Honeywell CEO took home $16.5 mn in 2017, 333 times than median employees

disclosed that CEO Darius Adamczyk’s $16.5 million pay package for last year amounts to about 333 times more than what the company’s median employee earned, making it the first company to disclose the ratio. The Morris Plains, New Jersey-based firm reported the ratio in a regulatory filing. Thousands of publicly traded US businesses will make their inaugural disclosures this year under a mandate of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act. Adamczyk’s 2017 compensation, which increased 60 per cent from a year earlier, included $1.41 million in salary and a $5.72 million cash bonus, according to the filing.

The median employee — half of Honeywell’s 131,000 workers earn more and half make less — was paid $50,296 last year.