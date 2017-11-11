A British think tank has said that has gone backward on citizen rights, human rights and legal rights after 20 years of the transfer of sovereignty to

The Asian Research Center of the Henry Jackson Institute released a research report "20 Years after Hong Kong's Handover," in which it states that interference in Hong Kong's system and autonomy, has impacted it's economy, politics and legal system.

The report said that the democratisation and legal rights of have suffered an alarming and serious decline over the past 10 years.

has done some direct and indirect damage to Hong Kong's legislative procedures and judicial system, obeying these two areas Beijing; enforcement officials in used illegal abductions to deal with those who challenged China's leadership; Hong Kong's ranking of "Media Freedom in the World" at Reporters without Borders dropped from 18th in 2002 to 73th in 2017, Voice of America's Chinese website reported.

The report is divided into 9 chapters and is devoted to the writing by British and academics and politicians.