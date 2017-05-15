Hong Kong rejects asylum for refugees who sheltered Edward Snowden

They have also applied for refugee status in Canada

The lawyer for a group of who sheltered former NSA contractor four years ago says the southern Chinese city's immigration department has rejected their asylum requests.



Robert Tibbo said on Monday immigration officials denied the applications by the four adults and three children, in what he said is retaliation for helping Snowden. The applicants are from the and



Snowden hid out in for two weeks in June 2013 after he leaked documents revealing extensive US government surveillance. His whereabouts were a mystery during that time.



It was not until last year that the role Tibbo and his clients played in sheltering Snowden was revealed. Tibbo said his clients will appeal the ruling. They have also applied for refugee status in

AP/PTI