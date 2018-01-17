Hong Kong tops Asia expat rental list, Mumbai more expensive than Singapore

retained its title as Asia’s most expensive rental city for expatriates, while fell further down the ranking due to a slower and fewer relocations, according to consultancy firm ECA sat atop the list with an average price of $10,461 per month for an unfurnished, three-bedroom apartment in expatriate neighborhoods, according to results from ECA’s September 2017 accommodation survey. Tokyo held onto the No. 2 spot. slipped one spot to eighth.

“This is due to a slowing of economic growth and a net reduction in inbound assignments, exacerbating the surplus of higher-end properties on the market that would normally attract expatriates,” Lee Quane, a regional director for Asia with ECA, said in a Tuesday release on Singapore’s cost decline. “This oversupply has reduced average rent levels in for the past three years.”

Rents in many cities in were on the rise. was the most expensive city in the country, and Asia’s third most-costly, according to ECA.

Here’s the Top 10:

