Houston flood: 200 Indian students stranded; 2 in ICU, says Sushma Swaraj

@CGHoust has informed me that 200 Indian students at University of Houston are marooned. They are surrounded by neck deep water. /1— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 28, 2017
We made efforts for delivery of food but US Coast Guard did not allow as boats were required for rescue operations. /2— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 28, 2017
Mr. Anupam Ray our CG Houston is organising the rescue operations. /3— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 28, 2017
Indian students Shalini and Nikhil Bhatia are in ICU. We are ensuring that their relatives reach there at the earliest. /4— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 28, 2017
