How British humour is helping them recover from the Manchester attack

British Twitter users use satire to comment on the situation as threat levels are raised

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Twitter, results, logo
People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture (File Photo: Reuters)

Stoicism is the word often used to describe the British way of life. Largely unaffected by pain or pleasure, they are known to not be dramatic and deal with issues with their unique, deadpan humour.

As the country is recovering from the terror attack in Manchester at the Ariana Grande pop concert that killed 23 people, the British government raised the threat level to 'critical'. This is the highest rating under their alert system. 

British Twitter users then combined their stoicism and sense of humour as they commented on this situation. The responses were classic British; neither offensive, nor making light of the situation. 

 

