How British humour is helping them recover from the Manchester attack

#BritishThreatLevels— Laura Knight (@lauraknight888) May 24, 2017
We're British, you don't scare us until you raise the threat level to: "The only tea we have is Lipton."
You bump into an acquaintance and it's clear neither of you want to speak but social etiquette dictates you have to #BritishThreatLevels— Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) May 24, 2017
Two people come up to you at a party & you try to introduce them to each other but you can't remember either's name #BritishThreatLevels— Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) May 24, 2017
'I’d Like to Add you to My Professional Network on LinkedIn' #BritishThreatLevels— James Manning (@JamesManning) May 24, 2017
We're British. It's not a serious threat untill your biscuit falls in your brew and you've not got a spoon handy #BritishThreatLevels— tangerine till i die (@tangerinebabe1) May 24, 2017
When someone waves at you in the street and you wave back only to realise they're waving at the person behind you. #BritishThreatLevels— David Schneider (@davidschneider) May 24, 2017
Making eye contact with someone who just missed the train you're on, as you pull out the platform #BritishThreatLevels— Iain McDonald (@IainMcdon) May 24, 2017
