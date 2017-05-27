How British humour is helping them recover from the Manchester attack

Stoicism is the word often used to describe the British way of life. Largely unaffected by pain or pleasure, they are known to not be dramatic and deal with issues with their unique, deadpan humour.

As the country is recovering from the terror attack in Manchester at the pop concert that killed 23 people, the British government raised the threat level to 'critical'. This is the highest rating under their alert system.



British users then combined their stoicism and sense of humour as they commented on this situation. The responses were classic British; neither offensive, nor making light of the situation.

#BritishThreatLevels

We're British, you don't scare us until you raise the threat level to: "The only tea we have is Lipton." — Laura Knight (@lauraknight888) May 24, 2017



You bump into an acquaintance and it's clear neither of you want to speak but social etiquette dictates you have to #BritishThreatLevels — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) May 24, 2017



Two people come up to you at a party & you try to introduce them to each other but you can't remember either's name #BritishThreatLevels — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) May 24, 2017



'I’d Like to Add you to My Professional Network on LinkedIn' #BritishThreatLevels — James Manning (@JamesManning) May 24, 2017



We're British. It's not a serious threat untill your biscuit falls in your brew and you've not got a spoon handy #BritishThreatLevels — tangerine till i die (@tangerinebabe1) May 24, 2017



When someone waves at you in the street and you wave back only to realise they're waving at the person behind you. #BritishThreatLevels — David Schneider (@davidschneider) May 24, 2017

