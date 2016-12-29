David Barboza: How China built iPhone City

Apple manages to earn 90% of the profits in the smartphone industry worldwide

Apple manages to earn 90% of the profits in the smartphone industry worldwide

A vast, boxy customs centre acts as a busy island of commerce deep in central China. Government officers, in sharply pressed uniforms, race around a maze of wooden pallets piled high with boxes — counting, weighing, scanning and approving shipments. Unmarked trucks stretch for more than a mile awaiting the next load headed for Beijing, New York, London and dozens of other destinations. The state-of-the-art facility was built several years ago to serve a single global exporter: Apple, now the world’s most valuable company and one of China’s largest ...

David Barboza