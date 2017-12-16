How coal is fuelling Bitcoin's meteoric rise

has a dirty secret.

The cryptocurrency has wowed this year with breakneck gains as investors flocked to an asset that exists only in cyberspace. But the laborious creation of each digital by private computer networks has real-world consequences in the form of massive use — including from fuels that cause the most pollution.

Eight 100-meter-long metal warehouses in northern are a case in point. runs a server farm in Erdors, Inner Mongolia, with about 25,000 computers dedicated to solving the encrypted calculations that generate each The entire operation runs on electricity produced with coal, as do a growing number of cryptocurrency “mines” popping up in

The global industry’s power use already may equal 3 million US homes, topping the individual consumption of 159 countries, according to the Digiconomist Consumption Index. As more is created, the difficulty rate of token-generating calculations increases, as does the need for electricity.

has always been part of bitcoin’s DNA. The person credited with creating the currency, identified only as Satoshi Nakamoto, devised the system that awards virtual coins for solving complex puzzles and uses an encrypted digital ledger to track all the work and every transaction. As the market grew from a hobbyist culture in 2009 to a global phenomenon this year, ever-more computing power was needed by large networks.

prices have surged more than 2,000 per cent in the past year on some exchanges and touched a record of more than $17,900 on Friday. Cboe Global began offering futures on December 11, reaching $18,850 on the first day of trading. There are other cryptocurrencies, such as ethereum and litecoin, but is by far the largest.

China, which gets about 60 per cent of its electricity from coal, is the biggest operator of computer “mines” and probably accounts for about a quarter of all the power used to create cryptocurrencies, according to a study of the industry published in April by Garrick Hileman and Michel Rauchs at

About 58 per cent of the world’s large pools were located in China, followed by the US at 16 per cent, the researchers said. is the biggest producer and consumer of coal, and server farms in provinces such as Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia and Heilongjian are heavily reliant upon the fuel.

Estimates of how much electricity goes into making vary widely — from the output of one large nuclear reactor to the consumption of the entire population of Denmark. But analysts agree that the industry’s power use is expanding rapidly — especially after a price rally that made almost four times more valuable than just three months ago.

Total electricity use in mining has increased by 30 per cent in the past month, according to Alex de Vries, a 28-year-old blockchain analyst for accounting firm



“The is insane,” said de Vries, who started the Digiconomist blog to show the potential pitfalls in cryptocurrency. “If we start using this on a global scale, it will kill the planet.”

Some analysts dismiss such claims as alarmist, noting that even the high-end estimates of demand account for only about 0.1 per cent of what the world uses. Advances in technology also may make operations more efficient.

Not all is dirty. Computers in get power from geothermal plants. Even in China, some are clustered around hydroelectric facilities in Sichuan and Yunnan.

In Austria, Hydrominer IT-Services put servers inside hydro-power plants. It was the cheapest option, said Michael Marcovici, a company founder, who began mining in 2013.