How does Arya Stark want Game of Thrones to end? Read on

Maisie Williams has given her take on a potentially-shocking finale to the epic fantasy series "Game of Thrones" and the actress believes her character Arya Stark would eventually get the Iron Throne.
The 20-year-old actress added she always imagined this end to the popular HBO TV series and believed it would be hated by the sworn fans of the show, reported Entertainment Weekly.
"I've always had this fantasy in the back of my head - I don't think it's a good ending and fans might not like it - but that somebody would sit on the Iron Throne at the end and then they whip their face off and it's Arya instead. I've always had that dream," Williams said.
"GOT" season seven premiered in India on Tuesday.
