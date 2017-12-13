How Facebook broke Massoumi's fake news biz

spent the last few years building exactly what he thought would thrive on Facebook: A series of inflammatory conservative websites, finely tuned to produce the most viral and outrageous version of the news. The rewarded him with an audience.



These days, Inc. wants something different. Reacting to concerns about how fake news spread on its social network, including by Russian propagandists, the company has altered its algorithm to punish sites like Massoumi’s. has put out a series of blog posts explaining how higher quality content will be rewarded.



Massoumi, who’s featured in the latest episode of the Decrypted podcast, said he had to decide between running “a garbage website that is barely profitable after the fake news crisis” and a “clean website”. He chose clean. In August, he shut down his biggest partisan website, MrConservative.com, and poured his resources into TruthExaminer, a liberal website he launched just before the election. He made sure it played by Facebook’s stricter rules, especially around clickbait — headlines manipulated solely to attract page views. “You know exactly what you’re getting with all our headlines,” Massoumi said.There was one glaring problem: less traffic. When changed its algorithm to disrupt the financial incentives for fake news, the tweaks had a collateral effect on the whole ecosystem of businesses built on its news feed, including Massoumi’s liberal property. Traffic for went down 60 per cent starting in March and hasn’t recovered, according to Nicole James, his editor-in-chief.“We never broke the rules that were constantly changing,’’ James said. “I did everything I’m supposed to do. We don’t steal, we don’t cheat. But I get people who message me and say, ‘I don’t see your posts anymore.’”To build a business on is to accept volatility. The company has played host to many start-ups tuned specifically for what its algorithm rewards, only to crush them later. In 2014, the feel-good website Upworthy reached almost 90 million unique visitors, built on curiosity-gap headlines like “9 Out of 10 Americans Are Completely Wrong About This Mind-Blowing Fact”. That same year, changes to the news feed algorithm cut the traffic in half, forcing Upworthy to change its strategy. In 2016, as started to prioritise video in its news feed, the tech news site Mashable dismissed writers to focus more intently on the visual medium. The strategy didn’t save the website, which sold last week for $50 million, a fraction of its prior valuation. More job cuts are likely.Now partisan news sites are reacting to Facebook’s changes to give lower rank to sensationalism, clickbait and misinformation. Massoumi said he saw no reward for his higher-quality content. He saw competitors get even more aggressive to beat the algorithm, and succeed. The experience reinforced what he’s known for years to be the only unchanging rule: Whoever gets the most attention wins.That’s at the root of the fake news crisis. Massoumi, 26, started MrConservative.com in 2012, mostly because he thought he understood enough about information going viral on to get rich off the ads, and because he enjoyed sparking controversy after growing up in a highly liberal part of the country — Marin County, just north of San Francisco. He used ads to target conservatives who might be interested in his page, and then served them content that reinforced their beliefs and made them angry.“News on revolves around analytics, so we know that we can only write a 250-word article, we know the title has to be tilted,’’ he said, using his term for bias. “We know we have to exclude the facts because if we say anything good about the other side people are like, ‘oh, you’re a closet liberal’, or on the liberal side, ‘oh, you’re a closet conservative’. So there is no room to be objective, there is no room to deliver quality.’’is intentionally unclear about what is and isn’t allowed on its site. The company doesn’t explicitly ban fake news, and remains especially uninterested in policing partisan content, still fearful of appearing biased. Facebook’s program using third-party fact checkers to combat fake news only scratches the surface of the problem. Even during congressional hearings over the Russian propaganda that spread on its platform, said many of the misleading news stories would have been allowed — if they had been posted by real users rather than fictitious people.

© 2017 Bloomberg