How Google took over the classroom

The tech giant is transforming public education with low-cost laptops and free apps

The sixth graders at Newton Bateman, a public elementary school here with a classic red brick facade, know the drill.



In a social-science class last year, the students each grabbed a Google-powered laptop. They opened Classroom, an app where teachers make assignments. Then they clicked on Docs, a writing program, and began composing essays.



Looking up from her laptop, Masuma Khan, then 11 years old, said her essay explored how schooling in ancient Athens differed from her own. “Back then, they had wooden tablets and they had to take all of their notes on it,” she said. “Nowadays, we can just do it in Docs.”



Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest school district in the US, with about 381,000 students, is at the forefront of a profound shift in American education: the Googlification of the



In the space of just five years, has helped upend the sales methods companies use to place their products in classrooms. It has enlisted teachers and administrators to promote Google’s products to other schools. It has directly reached out to educators to test its products - effectively bypassing senior district officials. And it has outmaneuvered Apple and Microsoft with a powerful combination of low-cost laptops, called Chromebooks, and free apps.



Today, more than half the nation’s primary and secondary school students — more than 30 million children — use education apps like Gmail and Docs. Chromebooks, Google-powered laptops that initially struggled to find a purpose, are now a powerhouse in America’s schools. They account for more than half the mobile devices shipped to schools.



“Between the fall of 2012 and now, went from an interesting possibility to the dominant way that schools around the country” teach students to find information, create documents and turn them in, said Hal Friedlander, former chief information officer for the New York City Department of Education, the nation’s largest school district. “ established itself as a fact in schools.”



In doing so, is helping to drive a philosophical change in public education — prioritising training children in skills like teamwork and problem-solving while de-emphasising the teaching of traditional academic knowledge, like math formulas. It puts Google, and the tech economy, at the centre of one of the great debates that has raged in American education for more than a century: whether the purpose of public schools is to turn out knowledgeable citizens or skilled workers.



The director of Google’s education apps group, Jonathan Rochelle, touched on that idea in a speech at an industry conference last year. Referring to his own children, he said: “I cannot answer for them what they are going to do with the quadratic equation. I don’t know why they are learning it.” He added, “And I don’t know why they can’t ask for the answer if the answer is right there.”



Schools may be giving more than they are getting: generations of future customers. makes $30 per device by selling management services for the millions of Chromebooks that ship to schools. But by habituating students to its offerings at a young age, obtains something much more valuable.



Every year, several million American students graduate from high school. And not only does make it easy for those who have school accounts to upload their trove of school Gmail, Docs and other files to regular consumer accounts — but schools encourage them to do so. This month, for instance, Chatfield Senior High School in Littleton, Colo, sent out a notice urging seniors to “make sure” they convert their school account “to a personal Gmail account.”



That doesn’t sit well with some parents. They warn that could profit by using personal details from their children’s school email to build more powerful marketing profiles of them as young adults.



“My concern is that they are working on developing a profile of this child that, when they hit maturity, they are able to create a better profile,” said David Barsotti, an information project manager in the Chicago area whose daughter uses tools in elementary school. “That is a problem, in my opinion.”



Rochelle of said that when students transfer their school emails and files to a personal account, that account is governed by Google’s privacy policy. “Personal Gmail accounts may serve ads,” he said, but files in Drive are “never scanned for the purpose of showing ads.”



Google, a unit of the $652-billion Alphabet, is the latest big contender in a decades-old battle among tech companies to hook students as future customers. “If you get someone on your operating system early, then you get that loyalty early, and potentially for life,” said Mike Fisher, an education analyst at Futuresource Consulting, a research company.



captured these next-generation users so quickly by outpacing its rivals in both educational product development and marketing.



In 2013, while other tech firms seemed largely content to sell their existing consumer and business offerings to schools, Rochelle, a co-developer of Docs, set up a team at to create apps specifically for schools.



To spread those tools, Jaime Casap, Google’s global education evangelist, began travelling around the country with a motivational message: Rather than tout specific products, Casap told educators that they could improve their students’ college and career prospects by creatively using online tools.



“Teachers really helped to drive adoption of in the classroom, while Apple and Microsoft continued to leverage traditional sales channels,” said Phillip DiBartolo, the chief information officer of



But that also caused problems in Chicago and another district when went looking for teachers to try a new app — effectively bypassing district administrators. In both cases, found itself reined in.



Natasha Singer | NYT