How Islamic State is luring women with false sense of 'empowerment': Report

The dreaded is luring foreign recruits with a false sense of "empowerment", according to a new report by a think tank.



The report compiled by the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies (RUSI) said the reasons that drove hundreds of to journey from to were "complex".



"We talked to who hadn't been radicalised but could understand why some of these girls might have gone to and so they could live as 'good Muslims'," said Emily Winterbotham, the report's co-author.She said the use of the term "jihadi bride" to describe all female members was not truly representative." has been successful at selling that image to It's not just about the naive vulnerable jihadi bride, it's saying: 'This is in line with my religion, my political beliefs, the fact I want to live how I want'," Winterbotham told 'The Independent'.Possible draws were found to include "a rejection of Western feminism, online contact with recruiters who offer marriage and adventure, peer or family influence, adherence to ideology, naivety and romantic optimism, and the chance to be part of something new, exciting and illicit", she said.The author said the concept of "empowerment" differed from what would be shared by most non-Muslim Western women, being seen through a dominantly religious lens." are saying 'this is empowering for me' but the irony is that's not going to happen once they get there," Winterbotham said."After speaking to men and who knew female supporters or worked in de- programmes, they found that some saw the so-called (ISIS) as a source of 'empowerment' despite its subjugation of women, violent enforcement of its interpretation of Sharia law," she said.Winterbotham, a senior research fellow at RUSI, and co- author Elizabeth Pearson, a RUSI associate fellow and a PhD candidate in war studies at King's College London, conducted their research in the UK, Canada, France, Germany and the Netherlands.The number of foreign living in the so-called is uncertain. A 2014 report estimated that 18 per cent all European members were female and the total number is now believed to be more than 550.