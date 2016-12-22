In addition to collecting taxes, governments borrow money to spend on investments that will boost their own economies, as well as to meet their spending obligations. In an environment of low-interest rates, it's cheap for them to do so. For a lot of developed countries, this is usually in the realm of millions or trillions of dollars, numbers that we might struggle to comprehend. For example, the gross national debt of Japan is $ 1,000 bn. The gross national debt of the United States is $1,899 bn. Here is a look at per capita debt of different countries:
How much do people owe their countries?
Gross national debt of US and Japan is $1,899 bn and $1,000 bn, respectively
Adrija Shukla |
http://mybs.in/2TK2keb
In addition to collecting taxes, governments borrow money to spend on investments that will boost their own economies, as well as to meet their spending obligations. In an environment of low-interest rates, it's cheap for them to do so. For a lot of developed countries, this is usually in the realm of millions or trillions of dollars, numbers that we might struggle to comprehend. For example, the gross national debt of Japan is $ 1,000 bn. The gross national debt of the United States is $1,899 bn. Here is a look at per capita debt of different countries:
- New to the stock market? Take your FirstStep
- Learn the Art of Investing through Sharekhan
- Enjoy Free Stock Trading with Upstox
- Cognitive Internet of Things
- Ameo Own today pay in 2018 Ameo EMI starts ?11999 T&C
- Open Free Demat A/c with low brokerage fee
- Yet to open a Sharekhan Account?
- Moving a business from mobile ready to Mobile First
- Making The Food We Eat Safer With Blockchain Technology
- Go Cashless, buy Health Insurance Online
- The Power of the Hybrid Cloud
- Rs 3 lakh health coverage at Rs 11 per day
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU