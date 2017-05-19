How much personal tax do people in OECD countries pay?

In 2016, the average rate across all was 25.5% but those rates varied greatly among the member states. To some workers, paying a quarter of your gross income in taxes may seem like burdensome imposition; others would have signed up immediately for such a light-touch tax collection, according to the latest report of the OECD. At 40.7%, Belgium has the highest rate of any OECD country. That is almost seven times as much as the lowest rate, 7%, in Chile. The US is almost perfectly in the middle between both, with 26%.

All of the top ten tax at more than 30%. The bottom ten tax at 22% or less; Chile is the only single-digit country. Here is a look:



