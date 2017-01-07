How Samsung weathered the Galaxy Note 7 recall

Despite debacle, South Korean tech giant forecasts its highest profit in more than three years

Samsung Electronics Co. delivered a reminder of the company’s central role in the global technology supply chain with a strong earnings forecast on Friday. Even with the early-October recall of its premium Galaxy Note 7 smartphone that cost it at least $5 billion, Samsung projected fourth-quarter earnings that would be the highest in more than three years. The reason: competitors’ growing demand for Samsung components. While Samsung’s smartphone results took a hit, the company thrived on sales to the likes of Apple Inc., Dell Inc., HP Inc. and Sony Corp., ...

Timothy W Martin & Eun-Young Jeong